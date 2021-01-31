iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Decreased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average of $206.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.58.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

