iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Community Bank N.A.’s 7th Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 129,484 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,409,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.57. 6,915,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,890. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

