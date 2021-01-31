iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

