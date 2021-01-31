iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000.

Shares of ESGE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

