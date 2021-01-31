iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $347.75 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $364.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.30.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

