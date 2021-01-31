iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 135.0% in January

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,600 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the December 31st total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,491,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

