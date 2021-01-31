iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,747 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.26. The stock had a trading volume of 109,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.70. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

