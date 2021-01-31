iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKE opened at $288.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.75 and its 200-day moving average is $272.43. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $299.72.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

