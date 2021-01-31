iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $94.38.

