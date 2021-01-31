iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 525,744 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

