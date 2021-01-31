iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,941 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,700,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 371.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,139 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 643,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,636 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IMTM traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $37.27. 126,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

