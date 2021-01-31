iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Reduced by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $160.64. 2,901,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,797. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $168.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.36 and a 200-day moving average of $145.79.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

