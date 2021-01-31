iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,944. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

