iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Position Lessened by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $19,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 840.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded down $6.95 on Friday, hitting $391.42. 920,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,535. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.48. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $426.25.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

