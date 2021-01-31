iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 25,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $217.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

