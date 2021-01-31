iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 104,351 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $96.72 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.72.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

