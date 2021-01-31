iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after purchasing an additional 857,127 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,855,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 150,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 388,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 145,489 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.23 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.

