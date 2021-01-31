iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 253,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198,414 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.