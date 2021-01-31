iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,202 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,054,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 451,000 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 898,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,872,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 434,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 61,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

