J Mariner Kemper Sells 200 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $14,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $154,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, J Mariner Kemper sold 700 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $48,650.00.

On Friday, December 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,105 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $215,921.70.

On Monday, December 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $750,676.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $151,734.00.

On Friday, November 6th, J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $28,321.56.

On Wednesday, November 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $136,686.00.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $70.97 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

