James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after buying an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,900,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,490,000 after buying an additional 69,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

