James Investment Research Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $302.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,584 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

