James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 26.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

CIM stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

