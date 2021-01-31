James Investment Research Inc. Sells 101,745 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 101,745 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.