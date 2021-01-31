James Investment Research Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,336 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2,645.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 677,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 652,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,315,000 after acquiring an additional 375,845 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR opened at $42.29 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

