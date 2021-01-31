James S. Bunch Purchases 2,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.82 per share, with a total value of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

