Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,852 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.57% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6,876.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13.

