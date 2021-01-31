Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Middlesex Water worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Middlesex Water by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 33.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.24.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

