Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.26 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $94,073,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 17.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,931,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $53,251,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 50.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after buying an additional 327,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $41.00 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

