Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

