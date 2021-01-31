Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,702 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Nomura began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

NIO stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

