Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,721 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

