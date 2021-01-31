Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,485 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,420 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,949,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,007,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 224.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,642,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

HBAN opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

