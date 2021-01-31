Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 704 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Markel by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 48,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $969.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,009.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,012.94. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,116.60.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

