Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,517,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 310,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

