Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) (LON:JARB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.07

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) (LON:JARB) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and traded as high as $53.08. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) shares last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 4,900 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £199.00 million and a PE ratio of -102.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) Company Profile (LON:JARB)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

