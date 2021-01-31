Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Oshkosh Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSK. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.