Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

UKW stock opened at GBX 136.80 ($1.79) on Thursday. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 99.90 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.09. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Caoimhe Giblin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

