Jefferies Financial Group Trims Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Target Price to $18.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 158,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after buying an additional 152,653 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 172,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.