Jennifer Lynn Ziolkowski Sells 3,473 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) CFO Jennifer Lynn Ziolkowski sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $21,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,129.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SLDB opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.