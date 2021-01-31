JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 140166 upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

