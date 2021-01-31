JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 222 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.32 on Friday, reaching $241.43. 3,792,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.48.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

