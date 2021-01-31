JLB & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total transaction of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,146,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,210 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $179.99. 464,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $193.02. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

