JLB & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.78.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $3.21 on Friday, reaching $135.31. The stock had a trading volume of 384,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average of $126.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

