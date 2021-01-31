JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.01. 2,192,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,658. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

