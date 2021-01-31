John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Up 259.1% in January

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 259.1% from the December 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 57,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

