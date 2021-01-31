John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 70.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PDT opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

