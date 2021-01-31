Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.79.

NYSE:JCI opened at $49.82 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

