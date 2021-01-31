Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.79.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

