Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

JCI opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,846,000 after buying an additional 1,676,312 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

